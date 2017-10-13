HOLLYWOOD — Debra Messing, the Emmy-winning star of the NBC comedy “Will & Grace,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Oct. 6.

Max Mutchnick, a creator of “Will & Grace,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay and “Will & Grace” co-stars Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack joined Messing at the ceremony in front of the Eastown apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

Messing thanked her mother for encouraging her acting career.

“While most people humored me, relegating my dream to a childhood hobby, my mom never questioned that I would fulfill my dream,” she said.

The ceremony came eight days after the start of the revival of “Will & Grace.”

Messing was a six-time Emmy nominee for her portrayal of interior designer Grace Adler on “Will & Grace,” winning in 2003.

Messing also received an Emmy nomination for her role as the wife of a film mogul whose husband leaves her for a younger woman in the 2007 USA Network miniseries “The Starter Wife.”

Before “Will & Grace,” Messing starred in the 1995-97 Fox comedy “Ned and Stacey” and the 1998 ABC science fiction series “Prey.”

After “Will & Grace” ended its original run in 2006, Messing starred in two NBC series that ran for two seasons, the musical drama “Smash” and the crime drama “The Mysteries of Laura.” She also appeared in ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” remake that aired in May.

Messing’s film credits include “Along Came Polly,” “The Wedding Date,” “The Women,” “Nothing Like the Holidays,” “Hollywood Ending,” “The Mothman Prophecies” and “Like Sunday, Like Rain.”

Messing appeared on Broadway in the 2014 romantic comedy “Outside Mullingar.”