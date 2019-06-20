LOS ANGELES — The city’s Board of Public Works has selected the design and architecture firm Gensler to design a master plan for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, kick-starting a $4 million investment into the national historic landmark that will serve as a catalyst to City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s “Heart of Hollywood” initiative.

The master plan will update the streetscape concept for the Walk of Fame with the goal of designing a more pleasant, cohesive and enjoyable experience along the public right-of-way. Based on the updated design, the consultant will recommend targeted construction projects using $3.8 million for infrastructure improvements, from an initial $4 million in seed money allocated by O’Farrell.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a national historic landmark and my Heart of Hollywood initiative will give this community the attention it deserves,” O’Farrell said. “Our focus is on consistent attention to the necessary quality of life improvements for local residents and visitors. A great public corridor — one that is safe for pedestrians, visible at night, and responsive to community needs — can help catalyze even more investment in housing for all income levels as well as economic development.

This means good-paying jobs for our local workforce. Hollywood Boulevard can be this kind of place, which is why the city is making this strategic investment.”

Since luminaries Stanley Kramer and Joanne Woodward first received their stars decades ago, the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been an internationally recognized landmark that draws millions of visitors each year. It is the product of a unique joint partnership between the city of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which produces the iconic induction ceremonies featuring honorees chosen for their excellence in the fields of motion pictures, television, recording, radio, and live performance.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to collaborate with the Heart of Hollywood initiative to preserve the Walk of Fame and make strategic improvements that will benefit generations to come,” said Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The Walk of Fame is an iconic and character-defining part of the historic Hollywood Boulevard District,” said Christy McAvoy of Hollywood Heritage, a local historic preservation organization. “Hollywood Heritage looks forward to being part of a coalition that will preserve the Walk and its historic environment for generations to come.”

“We are proud to play a stewardship role in the Walk of Fame,” said Kristopher Larson, president & CEO of the Hollywood Property Owners Alliance. “Given the walk’s incredible allure, we know how critical it is to the image of Hollywood. We’re proud to partner with the city on this important initiative to ensure its protection and continued care.”

The Bureau of Engineering will be the lead city agency on the project, which also calls for participation from community stakeholders.