HOLLYWOOD — It started, like so many rumors do these days, on a website.

LAist, which refers to itself as a website “about Los Angeles and everything that happens in it,” reported Sept. 12 that Amoeba Music, the popular record store could be leaving its location at 6400 Sunset Blvd.

The website had come across an illustration on an architectural firm’s website of a rendering for a 20-story mixed-use tower at 6400 Sunset Blvd.

As rumors spread that Amoeba was going out of business or moving, the record store responded online with a note that said “we’re going to remain in our building for the duration of our lease — which is several years — and Amoeba and the building owner are open to us potentially staying longer.”

What happened, as the Los Angeles Times and L.A. Weekly both reported, was that the owners of Amoeba, which opened on Sunset Boulevard in 2001, had sold the property sometime last year to GPI for a reported $34 million.

Cliff Goldstein, a managing partner at GPI, told The Times that any plans for the property were “speculative” and “premature.”

“Amoeba owned the property. They decided to sell the property. We purchased it,” he said. “We intend to make an application to redevelop the property. At the same time, we’re talking to Amoeba and have a great relationship with them. We’re talking to them about a longer-term commitment to remain. We’re open to those discussions, and we’re having those preliminary discussions with them.”

Owners of Amoeba would not comment on future plans, but posted on Twitter that they intend to make Hollywood a long-term home regardless of the future of its current location.

“We are committed to staying in Hollywood,” the tweet said, “and we appreciate all your concern and support.”

While many record stores have gone out of business in the past decade as music listeners have other options to acquire music these days, Amoeba has flourished. It sells both new and used compact disc and vinyl albums and also hosts in-store performances that have made the store a popular Sunset Boulevard attraction.

Tony Arranaga, a spokesman for City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, said Amoeba voluntarily decided to sell the property and that the new owner had approached the councilman’s office with ideas for a new development on the site, but had filed no formal request with the city.

Arranaga said O’Farrell wanted Amoeba to stay in Hollywood, citing it as an entertainment hub and popular cultural destination site.

If Amoeba chooses to relocate, O’Farrell would work with the store’s owners to find another location in Hollywood, Arranaga said.

The councilman also would be willing to work with the property owners on any proposed redevelopment of the property to make sure the 50,000-square-foot site would be designed to take advantage of its prime location.