HOLLYWOOD — One month before the release of what is anticipated to be his newest box-office blockbuster, director Michael Bay sank his hands and feet into cement May 23 in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Bay, 52, is known for helming some of Hollywood’s biggest special-effects-laden box office hits, with credits including “Bad Boys,” “Bad Boys 2,” “The Rock,” “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Island” and the “Transformers” franchise.

The latest “Transformers” film — “Transformers: The Last Knight” is scheduled for release June 21.

“Aside from the fact that Michael is one of the most talented people that I’ve ever seen, that I’ve ever met, his ability to visualize things on a massive scope is unbelievable to me,” actor Josh Duhamel, a veteran of the “Transformers” franchise, said.

Actor Anthony Hopkins, who appears in the upcoming “Transformers” film, called Bay “a force of nature.”

“He’s lethal because he wants it done now,” Hopkins said. “There’s no correctness, there’s no time for negotiation. … He comes on and you do one take, maybe, and then you’re over here — I mean I’ve never run so fast in all my life.”

A Los Angeles native and graduate of Wesleyan University and the Art College of Design, Bay once worked as an intern for George Lucas’ Industrial Light and Magic, but he began his directing career with commercials, including a “Got Milk?” ad, and music videos, including shoots for artists such as Tina Turner, Lionel Richie and Meat Loaf.

His first feature-length film was “Bad Boys,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The film — a partnership with producer Jerry Bruckheimer — was a financial hit in the summer of 1995, and the first in a string of Bay-Bruckheimer collaborations.

Bay has also served as a producer on films including “The Hitcher,” “The Purge,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Project Almanac” and remakes of “The Amityville Horror” and “Friday the 13th.” He was also a producer of TV series including “Black Sails,” “Billion Dollar Wreck,” “The Last Ship” and the upcoming “Jack Ryan.”

According to his website, Bay’s films have grossed more than $6.5 billion worldwide, although that figure is now believed to be closer to $8 billion.