It’s hard to be a woman in today’s world. There is an overwhelming pressure to be thin and young. New cosmetic procedures are unveiled every day that targets these insecurities, from Voluma cheek injections to cold sculpting — of course Botox is still the number one choice for women over 35. But now, Dove and mega-producer Shonda Rhimes have a message for women struggling with their own self-image: you are beautiful the way you are.

The collaboration between Rhimes and Dove will be a series of short films that features real people, real bodies, and real beauty in all of its forms.

“I love the idea that their mission is about showing women as they really are,” Rhimes told People Magazine, “so the idea of serving as creative director for a campaign such as this felt really natural.”

For the first installation, Rhimes and Dove produced a video featuring Fat Girls Dance, a dance troop founded by writer Cathleen Meredith. The idea, for Meredith, was to challenge the social stigma of fat bodies dancing, but quickly the idea exploded, becoming a Youtube sensation.

“I almost couldn’t believe it. To work with Shonda Rhimes is a dream come true. It’s one of those things like, ‘One day I’m going to work with Shonda Rhimes,’” Meredith said in an interview with BET. “It was probably one of the best days of my life. She really is incredible, and smart and great. The entire team for Dove Real Beauty Productions was incredible. It was an all-female crew, Liz Garbus was an amazing director and all of the producers were so nice and hardworking. I absolutely loved every second of it!”

Fat Girls Dance was only the first subject of what Dove hopes will be a long series highlighting and challenging beauty standards.



You can view the first Real Beauty Productions Film here.