HOLLYWOOD — Television personality Mehmet Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz,” will be the grand marshal of the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will be held Nov. 26 starting at 5 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard.

The parade also will feature a 40th anniversary performance by the Village People, along with performances by CeeLo Green, Ruben Studdard, the Band of Merrymakers, Nickelodeon star Breanna Yde, season 14 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani, country singer Tom Dixon and the pop-rock band the Tearaways.

The parade will travel along a 3.2-mile U-shaped route starting at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turning south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and then turning west on Sunset Boulevard traveling back to Orange Street. Gr0andstand seats are completely sold out. Free curbside seating is available along the parade route, starting at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and continuing along the rest of the parade route on Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard.

The parade on Hollywood Boulevard will feature a tribute to Toys for Tots by Ludacris and a magic show by Tommy Wind and Farrell Dillon, stars of the CW series “Masters of Illusion.”

The event telecast, which will be broadcast by The CW as a two-hour special Dec. 15, will include appearances by Donny and Marie, the Tenors and Human Nature will be included on the parade telecast, which will premiere as a two-hour special on The CW Dec. 15.

Hosting the parade will be Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams. Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton will be special co-hosts.

Among the celebrities expected to take part in the parade are the casts of “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bay,” “This Just In,” “The Riveras” and “Days Of Our Lives.” It also will include a 60th anniversary reunion of Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of “Leave It To Beaver,” as well as former Batman” co-star Burt Ward, Lou Diamond Phillips, Tara Reid, Thomas Barbusca and Asia Monet.

Eighteen bands from across the country will take part in the parade, including the Los Angeles Police Department Honor Guard and Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Beverly Hills High School Marching Band, the Los Angeles Catholic Schools Band from Torrance and the Pacific American Volunteer Association World Traditional Korean Marching Band from Los Angeles.

Twenty larger than life inflatable cartoon characters will be part of the parade, including Gumby, Betty Boop, Garfield the cat and Lorax.

Street closures began earlier this week around the start of the parade at Hollywood and Orange.

The following locations and restrictions will be enforced to support parade activities:

Tow-away no stopping from midnight Nov. 25 to 6 a.m. Nov. 27 along Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, Orange Drive between Hollywood Boulevard and Hawthorn Avenue, Sycamore Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and midway to Franklin Avenue.

Tow-away no stopping from 6 a.m. to midnight Nov. 26 on Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Orange Drive.

Tow-away no stopping from 11 a.m. to midnight Nov. 26 on Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue, Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and La Brea avenues, Sunset Boulevard between Highland and La Brea avenues, De Longpre Avenue between Highland and La Brea avenues, Fountain Avenue between Highland and La Brea avenues, Lanewood Avenue between La Brea Avenue and Orange Drive, El Cerrito Place between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, Sycamore Avenue between Franklin and Fountain avenues, Orange Drive between Franklin Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard and Mansfield Avenue between De Longpre and Fountain avenues.

In addition, tow-away, no stopping zones will be enforced from 1 p.m. to midnight Nov. 26 on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Vine Street, Vine Street between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, Sunset Boulevard between Vine Street and Highland Avenue, Franklin Boulevard between La Brea and Highland avenues, Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Gower Street, Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, La Brea Avenue between Franklin and Fountain avenues, Cahuenga Boulevard between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard (west side of street) and Yucca Street between Gower and Argyle streets (north side of the street).

In addition, the northbound and southbound offramps of the Hollywood (101) Freeway will be closed at Cahuenga Boulevard from 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26.