HOLLYWOOD — Dr. Oz has been named the grand marshal of the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The parade will take place on Hollywood Boulevard Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.

The parade’s telecast will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton. The event will include live musical performances) that will take place on two stages; benefiting the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation.

Presented and produced by Associated Television International, the live parade, taped for network television, will premiere as a two-hour special on the CW Network Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. repeating on the Hallmark Channel on a date to be announced.

The parade also will air to more than one million American servicemen and women worldwide on American Forces Network.

“Dr. Oz is a foremost daytime television fixture whose multiple Emmy wins and chart topping ratings, in addition to helping millions of people every day deal with life’s challenges, make him the perfect choice to lead the parade as grand marshal,” said Jim Romanovich, president of Worldwide Media,

Dr. Oz is a professor of surgery at Columbia University. He was a featured health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for six seasons. He also served as chief medical consultant to Discovery Communications, where his “Transplant!” series won both a Freddie and a Silver Telly award.

His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive surgery, alternative medicine and health care policy.

He has authored more than 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books and has received numerous patents. He also has a magazine with Hearst “The Good Life”, which was voted the hottest new publication in 2014.