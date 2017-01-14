New details have been revealed about Netflix’s upcoming new comedy series, The Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. The secret of the titular diet? It’s people.



Barrymore stars as Sheila Hammond, a Realtor working in Santa Clarita alongside her husband, Joel (played by Olyphant). In the series premiere, Sheila undergoes a “transformation” of sorts that spurs her to crave the taste of human flesh. Though more specific details haven’t yet been released, we can glean that her character belongs to a persuasion that you might call “the undead.”



“Presumably, she has been exposed to something — although we don’t know what — which is making her feel a bit off,” said the series creator, Victor Fresco. Fresco enjoyed some past cult TV success with ABC’s Better Off Ted and Fox’s Andy Richter Controls the Universe, but struggled to support a large enough audience for broadcast. With his particular brand of humor, he may find the medium he needs with Netflix, which remains the largest bandwidth user on the Internet and accounts for 38% of all traffic during peak evening binge-watching hours.



Barrymore, too, has remained largely out of the public eye after the birth of her two daughters, four-year-old Olive and two-year-old Frankie. She also struggled with a nasty divorce over the summer, but found a surprising camaraderie with her Santa Clarita character.



“I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her,” Barrymore said of Sheila’s transformation over the series, “so it became a really fun obstacle that I was’’t even planning for but seemed so conducive and fun and healthy for my own life.”



Netflix has already long been teasing the comedy with fake “diet” ads after the new year. Most of us can sympathize with the fact that only 8% of people actually accomplish their New Year’s resolutions, and the ads promising a “totally organic” diet that lets you “eat whoever you want” definitely hit the mark.



“If you ate nothing but protein every day, you’d really thin out!” Barrymore joked.



The series was filmed primarily on location in Santa Clarita. It debuts on Netflix on February 3.