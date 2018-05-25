WEST HOLLYWOOD — John J. Duran was sworn in as mayor of West Hollywood May 21 as the City Council conducted its annual reorganization.

John D’Amico was chosen as the new mayor pro tempore by his colleagues on the City Council. Mayor Duran’s oath of office was administered by singer-songwriter Eddie Money. D’Amico was worn in by City Clerk Yvonne Quarker.

The ceremony and community reception included a limited number of giveaway lawn/window signs by Shepard Fairey, who is a street artist, graphic designer, activist and illustrator who has created art installations in the city.

The signs read: “In the City of West Hollywood Love is Love, Everyone is Welcome, We Respect and Support People — #Resist” with a link to information on the city’s website at www.weho.org/resist.

Duran has been a resident of West Hollywood since 1990 and a member of the City Council since 2001. This is his fourth term as mayor.

He is a recognized national leader on HIV/AIDS issues and on LGBT equality. He is a strong defender of nightlife entertainment districts in West Hollywood and he resides near the Sunset Strip. He is a proponent of physical and mental health issues; addiction and recovery services; the promotion of fine arts and cultural events; tenant protections and affordable housing; strong economic development policies; historic preservation efforts; transportation programs; public safety; and is champion for the protection of animals. He has been a lawyer in private practice since 1987 and he is national chairman of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials.

D’Amico has been a resident of West Hollywood for more than 25 years. First elected in 2011, he served one term as mayor from 2014 to 2015. He holds two master’s degrees, in architecture and urban planning from the University of Houston, and the other in aesthetics and politics from the California Institute of the Arts.

He has more than 20 years of experience in large-scale project planning and management at UCLA, ABC, the Walt Disney Studios, and the affordable housing developer, Los Angeles Housing Partnership.