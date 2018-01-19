PASADENA — Filmmaker Ava DuVernay received the entertainer of the year award at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards Jan. 15.

DuVernay, the creator, executive producer, writer and director of the Oprah Winfrey Network drama “Queen Sugar,” won over a field that also included singer Bruno Mars, who won three awards during the non-televised portion of the awards held Jan. 14.

The other winners Jan. 15 included “Girls Trip” for outstanding motion picture and ABC’s “Black-ish” for outstanding comedy series.

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, won for outstanding actor in a comedy series, while his “Black-ish” co-star Tracee Ellis Ross won for outstanding comedy actress.

The Image Awards celebrate “the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.”

Other television winners included: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Jay Ellis, “Insecure” (HBO); Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Marsai Martin, “Black-ish” (ABC); Outstanding Drama Series, “Power” (Starz); Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Omari Hardwick, “Power” (Starz); Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, Taraji P. Henson, “Empire” (Fox); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Joe Morton, “Scandal” (ABC); and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Naturi Naughton, “Power” (Starz).

Also winning in television categories were: Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special, “The New Edition Story” (BET); Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special, Idris Elba, “Guerrilla” (Showtime); Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special; Queen Latifah, “Flint” (Lifetime); Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special), “Unsung” (TV One); Outstanding Talk Series, “The Real” (Syndicated); Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series, “The Manns” (TV One) and Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special), “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike).

More television winners were: Outstanding Children’s Program, “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior); Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series); Caleb McLaughlin, “Stranger Things” (Netflix); Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) Individual or Ensemble, Roland Martin, “News One Now” (TV One); and Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble, LL Cool J, “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike).

Winners in recording categories included: Outstanding New Artist, SZA, “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment); Outstanding Male Artist, Bruno Mars, “Versace On the Floor” (Atlantic Records); Outstanding Female Artist, Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman” (Capitol Records); Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “Loyalty” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope); Outstanding Jazz Album, “Petite Afrique,” Somi (Sony Music/OKeh); and Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary), “Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2,” Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration).

More recording awards included: Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records); Outstanding Song, Traditional, “That’s What I Like,” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records); Outstanding Song, Contemporary, “Humble,” Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope); Outstanding Album, “Damn,” Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope);

Winners in literature included: Outstanding Literary Work, Fiction, “The Annotated African American Folktales,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Author), Maria Tatar (Author), (Liveright Publishing Corporation); Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction, “Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies,” Dick Gregory (HarperCollins Publishers); Outstanding Literary Work, Debut Author, “No One Is Coming to Save Us,” Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers); Outstanding Literary Work, Biography /Auto Biography, “Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women,” Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By) (The New Press); Outstanding Literary Work, Instructional, “The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams,” Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By) (Simon and Schuster); Outstanding Literary Work, Poetry, “Incendiary Art: Poems,” Patricia Smith (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press); Outstanding Literary Work, Children, “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History,” Vashti Harrison (Hachette Book Group); Outstanding Literary Work ,Youth / Teens, “Clayton Byrd Goes Underground,” Rita Williams-Garcia (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator) Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers.

Motion pictures awards included: Outstanding Motion Picture, “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures); Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out,” (Universal Pictures); Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture, Octavia Spencer, “Gifted” (Fox Searchlight Pictures); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Idris Elba, “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios); Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures); and Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, “Detroit,” (Annapurna Pictures).

Awards for documentaries included: Outstanding Documentary (Film), “Step” (Fox Searchlight Pictures); Outstanding Documentary (Television), “The 44th President: In His Own Words,” (History).

Awards for writing included: Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, Janine Barrois, “Claws,” “Batsh*t,” (TNT); Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series, Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Shots Fired,” Hour One: Pilot (Fox); Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special, Abdul Williams, “The New Edition Story,” Night Two (BET); and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, Jordan Peele, “Get Out” (Universal Pictures).

Awards for directing included: Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, Anton Cropper, “Black-ish,” Juneteenth (ABC); Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series, Carl Franklin, “13 Reasons Why” – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix); Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special, Allen Hughes, “The Defiant Ones” (HBO); and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, Jordan Peele, “Get Out” (Universal Pictures).

And the award for computer-generated animation, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, went to Tiffany Haddish, “for Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central).