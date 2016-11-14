In order to meet the future global power needs, between $35 trillion and $43 trillion need to be invested into the energy sector by 2060. Thanks to the rising needs of energy on a global scale and the increased cost to continue to power the world, this is a serious issue that will affect just about every industry.



“Historically people have talked about peak oil,” said Ged Davis, executive chair of scenarios at the World Energy Council. “But now disruptive trends are leading energy experts to consider the implications of peak demand.”



Some forms of energy, like wood pellet biomass, which has a fossil energy ratio of 12 to one, are gaining popularity on a global scale, as the U.S. and England continue to fuel homes and businesses with this fuel. On a global scale, the demand for electricity is doubling, which is far more significant.



“All scenarios point to an increase in demand for gas, as well as a possible peak demand for oil within the 2035 to 2045 timeframe,” said Nuri Demirdoven, managing director at Accenture Strategy. “Leading companies across all scenarios will be those that adapt quickly and take two urgent steps: rethink the balance of their energy portfolio, and utilize business and digital technologies to transform how they deliver work and organize and manage performance across their businesses.”



Nature World News reports that per capita, the global energy demand could even peak as soon as 2030. The report bringing this information to light took place at the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Turkey.



“It is clear that we are undergoing a Grand Transition,” Davis added, “which will create a fundamentally new world for the energy industry. The global demand issues that are ahead will, as Davis says, “reshape the economics of energy.”