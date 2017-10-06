WEST HOLLYWOOD — The National Women’s Political Caucus Board of Directors has elected former West Hollywood City Councilwoman Abbe Land as vice president of development. She will serve through 2019.

The group also elected Josiane Martinez as vice president of membership.

“Abbe and Josiane are exceptional additions to the NWPC Board of Directors,” said Donna Lent, president of the organization. “The experience they bring to their roles will continue to assist the national organization with the resources to grow our ranks and support the advocacy work at every level of the organization.”

Land, who served as mayor of West Hollywood five times, is a sought after consultant, speaker and moderator. She will be responsible for working with the caucus to create and implement a fundraising strategy.

She is the former executive director and CEO of the Trevor Project, a nationally recognized nonprofit providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ youth. She also served as the co-CEO of the Saban Community in Los Angeles, an organization dedicated to providing health care to the underserved.

Martinez is the founder and CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group, a multicultural marketing consultancy based in Boston. Originally from Puerto Rico, Martinez moved to Massachusetts after college and rose to serve as a senior advisor to former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and many other leaders.

The NWPC, founded in 1971, is a national, multi-partisan, grassroots membership organization dedicated to identifying, recruiting, training and supporting women candidates for elected and appointed office.