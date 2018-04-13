LOS ANGELES — Darci Stone, a writer from Orem, Utah, and Kyna Tek, an illustrator from Gilbert, Arizona, were named the grand prize winners of the 34th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards for Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests in Science Fiction and Fantasy.

The awards ceremony was held April 8 held at the MacArthur presented by Author Services and Galaxy Press. A capacity crowd of 450 people attended the black-tie event, which had a theme of “Magic and Wizardry.”

Stone and Tek each received cash prizes of $5,000 in addition to their trophies.

Stone started writing in speculative fiction while attending weekly writing group sessions with writer Eric James Stone, who was a quarterly award winner in the 2005 Hubbard Achievement Awards’ Writing Contest, who is now her husband.

Stone thanked her artist, Quintin Gleim, and added: “I hope one day that all of us will see our names, stories and artwork in best-selling books.”

Tek was born in Thailand in a refugee camp along the Thai and Cambodian border. His family later immigrated to the United States and he lives in Arizona.

“When I saw everyone else’s illustrations in this contest I never imagined I had a chance,” Tek said. “Thank you for this moment. I’m never going to forget it. I will cherish it forever.”

Renowned science fiction and fantasy writer Larry Elmore was given the L. Ron Hubbard Lifetime Achievement Award by Joni Labaqui, director of contests for Author Services.

L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Contest in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get a much-needed break. Due to the success of the writing contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created in 1988.

Over the years, winners of the contests have produced 32 New York Times best sellers. Collectively, the winners of the contests have sold more than 53 million books.

The past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced more than 4,500 illustrations, 356 comic books, graced 594 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 36 television shows and 46 major movies.