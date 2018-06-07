WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city plays host to the 2018 Christopher Street West L.A. Pride Celebration June 9 and 10 with hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Pride Festival and Parade.

Pride Festival hours are noon to 1 a.m. June 9 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 10.

Kehlani and Tove Lo will be the entertainment headliners for the Pride Festival.

The Pride Parade takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard between Crescent Heights Boulevard and Doheny Drive. Transgender activist Michaela Mendelsohn will be the grand marshal of the Pride Parade.

Due to Pride events, the following streets and facilities will be temporarily closed:

• West Hollywood Park will be closed from 6 a.m. June 4 to 6 p.m. June 13.

• West Hollywood Library will be closed from 7 p.m. June 7 to 11 a.m. June 11.

• Holloway Drive will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Hacienda Place on June 8 from 5 to 10 p.m.

• Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between Robertson Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard on June 8 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

• San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. June 7, to 10 a.m. June 11.

• Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.

• Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.

• Crescent Heights Boulevard will be closed from Romaine Street to Fountain Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.

• Norton Avenue will be closed between Havenhurst Drive and Laurel Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.

• And Holloway Drive will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.

The city will suspend enforcement of permit parking for Pride Weekend from 4 p.m. June 8 to noon June 11. All metered parking will be enforced June 8 and 9 and metered parking also will be enforced during the Pride Parade. Those planning to attend festivities are encouraged to observe all posted parking restrictions; if parking occurs in the city of Los Angeles and/or the city of Beverly Hills, all parking restrictions must be observed.

Public parking will be available for a $20 fee June 8-10 at the Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd., Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave. and the Palm Lot, 815 Palm Ave. ($1.50 per hour).

Sunday special event parking locations will include Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd., Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave., La Jolla/Havenhurst Lot, 1043 La Jolla Ave.,Orange Grove Lot, 1114 N. Orange Grove Ave., Spaulding Lot, 7718 Santa Monica Blvd., Queens Lot, 8459 Sunset Blvd., Sunset City Lot, 8775 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Design Center, Melrose and San Vicente (enter off of Melrose), and the Palm Lot, 815 Palm Ave., ($1.50 per hour).