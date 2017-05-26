HOLLYWOOD — Days before the release of his latest film, “Alien: Covenant,” director Ridley Scott sank his hands and feet into cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre May 17.

Several cast members from the latest “Alien” film were on hand for the event, as was Harrison Ford, who appeared in Scott’s gritty science-fiction classic “Blade Runner,” and will reprise his role in an upcoming sequel.

Ford praised Scott’s work on the original film, saying it was one of his greatest learning experiences as an actor.

Scott poked fun at Ford, calling the actor “a flipping nightmare” to work with, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Scott said he used to live in a boarding house near Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street and would often walk through the Chinese Theatre forecourt.

“I never, ever could have dreamed this [would be] happening right now, so this is beyond an honor. It’s a dream,” he said. “It’s a rare honor to be alongside such greats.”

Scott told the crowd he is “still learning and still curious after 40 years in film, which honestly has felt like a blink in time for me. I don’t feel I’ve ever worked a day in my life. I think to me it’s one big holiday. I just adore it.”

In addition to “Alien” and “Blade Runner,” Scott’s other film credits include “Black Hawk Down,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Gladiator,” “Robin Hood,” “American Gangster” and “The Martian.”

Born Nov. 30, 1937, in the English coastal town of South Shields, Scott graduated from the Royal College of Art in 1963, then was hired by the British Broadcasting Corp. as a trainee set designer. He began directing episodes of television series for the BBC in 1965.

Scott and his brother, Tony, founded the film and commercial production company Ridley Scott Associates in 1968. Scott directed many commercials in the 1970s, including one in 1974 for the British flour and bread maker Hovis that was selected in a 2006 poll as the United Kingdom’s favorite television commercial.

Scott returned to commercial production in 1983 with the groundbreaking commercial that introduced the Apple Macintosh personal computer, “1984.”

The first feature film Scott directed, “The Duellists,” was released in 1977. It starred Keith Carradine and Harvey Keitel as French cavalry officers during the Napoleonic Wars whose quarrel over an initially minor incident turns into a bitter feud spanning 15 years. It brought Scott the best first film award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Scott received best director Oscar nominations for “Black Hawk Down,” “Gladiator” and “Thelma & Louise.” His other memorable films include “Hannibal,” “Prometheus,” “Exodus: Gods and Kings” and “The Counselor.”

Scott received a knighthood in 2003.

Scott was also an executive producer of the critically acclaimed CBS legal drama “The Good Wife” and an executive producer of the made-for-television movies “Killing Lincoln,” “Killing Kennedy” and “Killing Jesus.”