HOLLYWOOD — Brett Ratner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 19 for directing films that have grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office.

“As I stand here today, I cannot help but think of the boy that I was 35 years ago in Miami Beach who just loved movies — loved everything about them, couldn’t get enough of them, wanted to know how, when and why they were made,” Ratner said in the late-morning ceremony in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Before I am a filmmaker, I am a fan, a fan of movies and of this wonderful community that makes them. So for me, simply put, it really just doesn’t get any better than this morning.”

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who Ratner directed in the 2014 action-adventure film “Hercules;” comedian Eddie Murphy, who Ratner directed in the 2011 action comedy “Tower Heist,” producer Brian Grazer and Warner Bros. Studios Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara preceded Ratner in speaking at the ceremony.

Ratner was raised in Miami Beach, Florida, and had dreamed of being a filmmaker since he was 8 years old. He enrolled in New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts when he was 16, becoming the department’s youngest film major.

While attending NYU Film School, he made “Whatever Happened to Mason Reese,” a short film starring and about the former child actor. The award-winning project received funding from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

Ratner’s big break came after he screened his film for hip-hop impresario Russell Simmons, which led to a career directing music videos.

Ratner directed videos for such artists as Madonna, Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Jay-Z, the Wu Tang Clan, D’Angelo, Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Foxy Brown, Public Enemy and P Diddy. He also directed Madonna’s “Beautiful Stranger” which won the 1999 MTV Award for best video for a film.

Ratner made his feature directing debut in 1997 with the action comedy “Money Talks.” He later directed “Rush Hour” and its sequels “Rush Hour 2” and “Rush Hour 3;” “The Family Man,” “Red Dragon,” “After the Sunset” and “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

Ratner was an executive producer of the best picture Oscar winner “The Revenant.” His other producing credits include “Black Mass,” “War Dogs,” “Truth,” “I Saw the Light,” “Rules Don’t Apply,” “Land of Mine,” “Horrible Bosses” and its sequel, “Horrible Bosses 2” and “Mirror Mirror.”