HOLLYWOOD — F. Gary Gray, who has directed such films as “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” became the latest honoree on the Hollywood Walk of Fame May 28.

Jamie Foxx and Vin Diesel were among those joining Gray at the ceremony in front of the Hollywood Suit Store on Hollywood Boulevard. Gray directed Foxx in the 2009 crime action thriller “Law Abiding Citizen” and Diesel in “The Fate of the Furious” and the 2003 vigilante film “A Man Apart.”

Gray thanked all of the producers who “gave me a shot,” and he laughed as he thanked “every assistant that’s ever worked for me.”

“And you know who you are. My momma said, ‘God bless their hearts.’ I appreciate you. It couldn’t have been easy,” he said.

“This is an incredible, incredible honor. It really truly is,” he said. “Wow. To place this star even near, let alone alongside some of the greatest artists of all time — Muhammad Ali, Marvin Gaye, Steven Spielberg, Richard Pryor, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Ice Cube — I really, really, truly am honored to be mentioned alongside you guys. Wow.”

The ceremony came 17 days before the release of Gray’s latest film, “Men In Black: International.”

Gray “is known as one of the industry’s most prolific and versatile directors known for pushing the envelope and delivering exciting content,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gray was born July 17, 1969, in New York City and raised in South Los Angeles. He began his career as a director of music videos, receiving best short form music video Grammy nominations for “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast and “How Come, How Long,” by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Gray also directed the music videos “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube, “Natural Born Killaz” by Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, “Keep Their Heads Ringin’” by Dr. Dre and “Waterfall” by TLC.

Gray made his feature film directing debut with the 1995 stoner comedy “Friday.” He also directed “Be Cool,” “The Italian Job,” “The Negotiator” and “Set It Off.”