WEST HOLLYWOOD — Film and television producer Tosca Musk will be honored with Single Mom Planet’s Visionary Single Mom of the Year Award at 6 p.m. June 21 at London West Hollywood.

“We are pleased to honor Tosca Musk and her exemplary work as a mother, nurturer, entertainment industry professional and business leader,” said Neferteri Plessy founder and CEO of Single Moms Planet. “She is an outstanding mother who is dedicated to her children, her family, her profession and community with a care and vision that enhances all of those around her. She is a true role model.”

Hosted by noted fashion designer Pia Gladys Perey, the event is presented by Single Moms Planet, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization created to assist struggling single mothers.

The Visionary Single Mom of the Year Award honors notable individuals who inspire, provide an example or give support to single mothers through their work, philanthropy or volunteerism. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Single Moms Planet Financial Literacy Program aimed at assisting single mothers to better manage their finances.

“I am honored to be recognized by Single Moms Planet and to have the opportunity to share my story and inspire others through this event,” Musk said.

Musk is a multi-award-winning filmmaker known for her directing, producing, writing and executive producing of feature films and leading-edge content. In 2017, Musk co-founded Passionflix, the premium streaming platform that produces and distributes movies specifically focused on the romance genre.

Musk launched her career at Alliance-Atlantis, Canada’s largest producer and distributor of feature films, becoming the director of development at Sela Ward’s Magnolia Films. She then moved into production, as Los Angeles segment producer for “TV Guide Television,” and subsequently stepped into her debut directing role with the feature film “Puzzled.” This marked the beginning of over 30 feature films, television movies and new media content.

Her television movie, “Holiday Engagement” provided Hallmark Channel with it’s highest-rated Sunday night movie in the network’s history, and her family feature, “Simple Things” garnered nine awards, including three “Best Picture” Awards and an “Audience” Award.

A mother of 6-year-old twins, Musk is a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment.

Event tickets are available at www.SingleMomsPlanet.com.