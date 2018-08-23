WEST HOLLYWOOD — A fire caused major damage to an apartment building Aug. 16, but no one was injured.

The fire was reported at 8:24 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, just north of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A knockdown was declared at 8:48 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor who said crews were expected to remain at the scene a while doing overhaul.

Sheriff’s deputies helped evacuate about 10 residents from the building, according to the sheriff’s department. No deputies or residents were injured or suffered from smoke inhalation.

Of the eight units within the two-story apartment complex, four were severely damaged. County Fire Department and Beverly Hills Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire. The American Red Cross was on scene helping the displaced residents.

The Sheriff’s Department sent its Arson and Explosives Detail detectives to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.