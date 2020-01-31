Hollywood Local News

First of five new bridges opens over L.A. River

ATWATER VILLAGE — City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and Atwater Village residents celebrated the grand opening of the Red Car Pedestrian Bridge, one of five major infrastructure improvements coming to life along the Los Angeles River, Jan. 25. 

Hundreds of neighbors joined O’Farrell to cut the ceremonial ribbon on the newly built bridge. After the ribbon cutting, O’Farrell and the community participated in the first official crossing of the bridge along with the jazz band from John Marshall High School.

“The Red Car Pedestrian Bridge has been a 16-year labor of love for all involved, benefitting residents of Atwater Village, Silver Lake, and all who enjoy the river,” O’ Farrell said. “The design of this new bridge also pays tribute to the historic Red Car Trolley that once crossed the river in the exact same spot. I want to thank Friends of Atwater Village; Netty Carr, Luis Lopez and Sandra Caravella for envisioning this project so long ago.”

“As someone who lives near this part of the Los Angeles River, I am excited that this pedestrian bridge, years in the works, is opening for us residents to access and enjoy,” Carr said. “I appreciate the ongoing collaboration that residents like myself had with Councilmember O’Farrell’s office and the Bureau of Engineering.”

The Red Car Pedestrian Bridge is the first of five bridge projects opening along the Los Angeles River in the 13th District.

The Red Car Bridge provides much needed accessibility for pedestrians and other non-motorized uses, which is especially important as O’Farrell and the Bureau of Engineering embark on a three-year seismic retrofit and historic restoration of the Glendale-Hyperion Complex of Bridges starting in 2021.

“Every project we complete along the river helps connect nearby residents to the bike path and to each other,” said Gary Lee Moore, city engineer. “The completion of the Red Car Pedestrian Bridge makes the river more accessible and is another step in the City’s ongoing revitalization of the Los Angeles River.” 

The North Atwater Bridge will come online in the coming weeks, and Taylor Yard Bridge is expected to be completed in 2021. Another bridge, connecting Atwater Village with Glendale, is in the early planning 

