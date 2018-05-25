HOLLYWOOD HILLS — Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills will host a Memorial Day service in honor of veterans at 10 a.m. May 28.

The 103rd annual Forest Lawn Memorial Day event offers veterans, families and the public an opportunity to honor and observe the bravery of and sacrifices made by the members of the U.S. armed forces. Speakers, salutes and a wreath laying paired with patriotic music, giveaways, ice cream and refreshments, will make a family-friendly commemoration rooted in the service and dedication of the U.S. veterans and celebrating American patriotism and values.

“The Memorial Day celebrations at Forest Lawn bring honor to our entire community, allowing us to pay tribute to all those who have dedicated their lives to ensuring the United States of America stands as a bastion of freedom and equality,” said Rodolfo Saenz, senior vice president of marketing for Forest Lawn.

Shawna De La Cruz, vice president of Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, will speak at the program.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be presented by Union Avenue Drum Corps and Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 58, accompanied by bagpiper Harry Farrar

The keynote address will be given by Vietnam Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jon Williams.

A rifle salute will be led by Officer Mike McCarty of the LAPD Honor Guard.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 9 a.m. to allow ample time to find parking and enjoy a walk through the grounds before the ceremony begins.

Information: (800) 204-3131 or visit www.forestlawn.com.