LOS ANGELES — Attorneys in a case pitting two nuns against Katy Perry in her bid to buy a former Los Feliz convent told a judge Aug. 9 they are still awaiting an appellate court ruling on the sisters’ challenge to the judge’s April decision that appeared to clear the way for the sale to the singer.

The sisters want a panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal to order Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Bowick to vacate the April order, as well as a later one in which the judge directed the nuns to turn over business records related to the future comfort and care of the nuns of the California Institute of the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The documents and other items sought by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles have nothing to do with the sale, but instead include institute books, records and accounts needed to see that the nuns receive proper care, archdiocese attorney J. Michael Hennigan said.

The nuns’ attorneys filed papers with the appellate court in both May and June. Although the type of relief the nuns seek is normally decided in a short time period, attorneys for the sisters and the archdiocese said after a brief court session that the issues in the case are complex and the justices likely need more time than in a typical case.

Bowick scheduled another status conference for Oct. 27.

Sisters Rita Callanan and Catherine Rose Holzman are among five members of the nuns’ institute. The pair tried to sell the convent to businesswoman Dana Hollister, but Bowick’s April ruling blocked that sale. Shortly after the two nuns’ attorneys filed their court papers, the Court of Appeal issued a stay on Bowick’s orders.

However, the part of the case between Hollister, Perry and the 31-year-old singer’s company, Bird Nest LLC, is moving forward. Hollister, a restaurant owner, is scheduled to be deposed Aug. 10.

The proposed sale to Perry would be for $14.5 million, consisting of $10 million in cash and an agreement to provide an alternative property for the house of prayer worth $4.5 million, according to the archdiocese. In contrast,

Hollister paid only $44,000 and agreed to a contingent promissory note, Hennigan said.