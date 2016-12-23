LOS ANGELES — The City Council has named the Lytton Savings bank building at 8150 Sunset Blvd. a historic-cultural monument.

“This decision is a victory for our historic neighborhoods,” Councilman David Ryu said Dec. 13.

The building was designed in 1960 by Southern California architect Kurt Meyer. A Department of City Planning report said the bank “was constructed in a distinctive mid-century modern style that melds Googie and New Formalism stylistic influences, reflected in its glass walls, travertine cladding, concrete columns, and zigzag, folded plate roof.”

The Lytton Savings building has been in continuous operation as a bank since its construction. It is currently a branch of Chase Bank and remains relatively unaltered from its original design.

The building is on the corner of a mixed-use project site being developed by famed Los Angeles architect Frank Gehry.

Gehry Partner, LLC, architects have objected to the preservation of the Lytton Savings building, dismissing it as following an “outdated commercial real estate model” and being incompatible with goals to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

“It was so clear that this building was significant that the developers of 8150 Sunset Blvd. spent considerable money to include in their EIR a full evaluation of the Lytton Savings Bank as a potential historic monument as well as preservation options for their project,” Ryu said. “The only way to ensure that preservation options were carefully considered and carried out with diligence and respect, was to designate the Lytton Savings Bank as a historic-cultural monument.”