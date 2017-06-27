In recent celebrity marriage news, former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien last weekend.

About 15% of couples choose June to get married, making it the most popular month for weddings — and this one-of-a-kind couple is no exception.

The average number of wedding guests is 165, but the couple opted for a more intimate ceremony, inviting only their closest friends and family.

In attendance was Peck’s costar on Grandfathered, which was canceled after one season, John Stamos.

However, according to Hollywood Life, the couple has been engaged since around March 2016, when O’Brien was seen wearing a ring in a social media post alongside Peck in front of the Eiffel Tower. They have since been updating their pages with important wedding-related events and milestones, such as their engagement party.

As for attire, Peck opted for a classic black tux. He posted a photo on Instagram a few weeks back wearing it, making a joke in his caption: “What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I’ll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter.”

O’Brien, however, went all-out with her modernized wedding look. Hollywood Life wrote, “The young bride wore a cream-colored strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and absolutely stunning ivory-colored embroidery. The blonde bombshell wore her hair down in loose waves, a look that was perfectly fitting for a Southern California wedding! Paige also decided to ditch the veil in favor of a more modern look. It was practically perfect in every way!”

Wavy and curly hair are popular choices for wedding-day hairstyles, but they’re easily attainable for any occasion. Looser curls may require more frequent trips to the salon, but for women with tight, coarse curls, a hair cut every 12 weeks will keep the style looking fresh.

Since the wedding, however, many fans have expressed sadness at the fact that Josh’s former Drake And Josh costar Drake Bell seemingly wasn’t invited to the celebration, including himself. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear….Loyalty is key, ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

“It’s going to take some time to understand why Josh Peck seemingly didn’t invite Drake Bell to his wedding,” wrote The Huffington Post.