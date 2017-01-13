WEST HOLLYWOOD — The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles will co-host a City Council candidate forum Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the public meeting room of the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Ten candidates, including incumbents John Duran and John Heilman, are running for two City Council seats in the March 7 municipal election. All candidates have been invited to participate in the forum.

Robert Kovacik, anchor and reporter for NBC4 Southern California, will serve as moderator.

The eight challengers on the ballot are Reed Stillwell, Amanda Goodwin, Steve Martin, Carla Romo, Michael Cautillo, Nate Clark, Joel Quaresimo and Cynthia Blatt.

Each candidate will have time to provide opening and closing statements.

After the initial question-and-answer period, there will be a public question period where those in attendance can ask specific questions.

The city’s WeHoTV will broadcast the forum on its cable and web channels. WeHoTV is available to Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable) customers within the City of West Hollywood on channel 10. AT&T U-verse customers across Southern California can access WeHoTV on channel 99.

The forum also will be available for live streaming and on-demand replay on the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehotv and on WeHoTV’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

The League of Women Voters of Los Angeles is a non-partisan independent organization that will assure that candidates are treated in a fair, inclusive and impartial manner.

Information: (323) 650-2688.