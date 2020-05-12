Friends of Griffith Park to purchase ‘Batcave’ property

LOS ANGELES — The Friends of Griffith Park is “close” to purchasing land to expand the park’s recreational area near the Bronson Caves, also known as the “Batcave.”

The group said it partnered with local community groups and private individuals to purchase the land that was featured in the 1960s “Batman” television series.

“Griffith Park is one of our city’s greatest resources, providing open space for wildlife and countless Angelenos,” City Councilman David Ryu said.

The group said the land could become protected open space alongside the park’s urban wilderness as early as mid-May.

“Despite the challenges everyone is facing in the COVID-19 era, we’re grateful that so many people recognize how important Griffith Park and its habitat and biodiversity are to our community,” said Gerry Hans, Friends of Griffith Park president. “We know that in the future, Los Angelenos will be able to fully return to their beloved park and hopefully be able to enjoy this parkland, protected forever, through this important purchase.”

The group has raised $465,000 of its targeted $500,000 goal, and the coalition is looking to raise the remainder by May 8 to finalize the sale to a local public agency, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority — which acquires, preserves and protects open space, wildlife habitat and parkland space, according to the friends group.

The northern boundary of these two lots is directly adjacent to Griffith Park’s Canyon Drive entrance. Trails to the area are just inside Bronson Canyon Park.More information on the effort can be found at www.friendsofgriffithpark.org/.

Independent Wire Services

