HOLLYWOOD — City Councilmen Mitch O’Farrell and David Ryu and City Controller Ron Galperin helped former Councilman Tom LaBonge honor the 2017 Real Stars of Hollywood at the Friends of Hollywood Central Park’s annual gala, For the Love of Hollywood, on Jan. 12 at the Taglyan Cultural Center.

This year’s honors went to Paramount Pictures, Yolanda Brown of Blessed Sacrament Church, and Christy McAvoy of Historic Resources Group and Hollywood Heritage for their contributions to the Hollywood community.

In addition, longtime Hollywood business owners Richard Heyman and Grant King received a special honor for their commitment to the Hollywood Central Park and their work in the area.

The event, now in its eighth year, is the principal fund-raiser for the Friends of Hollywood Central Park, an organization working to create a 38-acre street-level park over the Hollywood (101) Freeway between Santa Monica Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard.

The Hollywood Central Park is a landmark infrastructure project that will reunite communities separated for more than 60 years by the freeway, create 38,000 jobs, provide economic stimulus and long-term economic security, build healthy communities and provide children with open green space in which to grow and thrive.

The park began as an idea more than 30 years ago and has gained substantial momentum since 2009 when the Friends of Hollywood Central Park formed. In that time, the park has achieved a number of milestones, and a major achievement is expected later this year when the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks releases the draft environmental impact report on the park.

