Friends to remember Moore on anniversary of death

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Family and friends of Gemmel Moore will gather in front of the apartment of Democratic Party donor Ed Buck July 27 to mark the two-year anniversary of Moore’s death and renew their calls for Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey to prosecute Buck for Moore’s death.

Moore, 26, was found dead of a crystal meth overdose in Buck’s apartment July 27. His death was immediately classified as an accidental methamphetamine overdose by the coroner.

Nineteen days later, after Moore’s journal was published and appeared in news reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau opened an investigation into Moore’s death. On July 26, 2018, the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Buck in connection with Moore’s death, citing insufficient evidence.

Six months later, 55-year-old Timothy Dean, another black gay man, was found dead in Buck’s home of an alleged accidental methamphetamine overdose. A wrongful death civil lawsuit has been filed against Buck by Moore’s mother LaTisha Nixon. There is still an open homicide investigation relating to Dean’s death.

In his journal, Moore wrote, “I honestly don’t know what to do. I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” a December 2016 entry reads. “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth. It was very painful, but after all the troubles, I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy.”

“My life is at an alltime

[sic]

high right now & I mean that from all ways. I ended up back at Buck

[sic]

house again and got munipulated [sic] into slamming again. I even went to the point where I was forced to doing 4 within a 2day [sic] period. This man is crazy and its [sic] sad. Will I ever get help?”

The Moore memorialwill take place at 6 p.m. July 27 in front of 1234 N. Laurel Ave. The event is open to the public.

More information can be found at rememberinggemmelmoore.eventbrite.com.