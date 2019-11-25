‘Frozen’ stars honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD — Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Nov. 19, three days before the release of “Frozen 2,” in which they reprise their roles of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna.

Josh Gad, Jackie Tohn, Michael Schur and Alan Horn were among those joining Menzel and Bell at the ceremony in front of the Pantages Theatre.

Gad supplied the voice of Olaf in “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” Tohn appeared in episodes of “Veronica Mars,” “House of Lies” and “The Good Place” with Bell, along with the 2017 film comedy “CHiPS.” Schur created and is an executive producer of “The Good Place,” the NBC comedy in which Bell co-stars with Ted Danson.

Horn is chief creative officer and co-chairman of Walt Disney Studios, which includes Walt Disney Animation Studios, which produced “Frozen 2.”

“Thank you. I am so grateful to be accepting this honor today on these hallowed streets where ‘Pretty Woman’ sold her body for money,” Bell joked as she accepted her star. “It’s really a dream. … I am suspiciously lucky, and not because I have a career worthy of this star but because of all the people I’ve been able to orbit along the way.”

Menzel said it “seems like just yesterday” that she was “driving around in a beat-up old Nissan … and I would sing at bar mitzvah’s and weddings all over the Tri-State area — Jersey, Manhattan, Connecticut, Long Island.”

“Never in a million years could I think that I’d be standing here among all these incredible names on the sidewalk,” she said.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an extra special effort to pair artists who work together or are related with their stars next to each other,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Menzel won a best actress in a musical Tony in 2004 for her portrayal of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in “Wicked.” She initially gained fame for her role as performance artist Maureen Johnson in “Rent,” which brought her a best featured actress in a musical Tony nomination in 1996.

Menzel also received a best actress in a musical Tony nomination in 2014 for “If/Then,” where she portrayed a newly divorced 38-year-old urban planner who returns to New York City for a fresh start.

Menzel sang “Let it Go” in “Frozen,” which won the best original song Oscar in 2014 and the 2015 Grammy for best song written for visual medium.

Bell first became known in 2004 for her starring role in the UPN teen noir mystery drama “Veronica Mars,” which ran until 2007, and spawned a 2014 film and 2019 Hulu reboot. She received a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for her work in “The Good Place.”

Bell also appeared in the films “Bad Moms” and its sequel “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Independent Wire Services