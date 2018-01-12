HOLLYWOOD — Gillian Anderson, best known for her role as FBI Agent Dana Scully on “The X-Files,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 8.

The star in front of the Fox Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard is one star away from Anderson’s “The X-Files” co-star David Duchovny, who was unable to attend the ceremony because of a commitment, according to Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Gillian Anderson is a great addition to the stars immortalized on our Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez said. “Her history as an actress on … the (“X-Files”) as the iconic skeptic Dana Scully, a medical doctor, forensic pathologist and FBI agent inspired a generation of viewership and a following of fans all around the world.”

The ceremony came two days before the second episode of the 11th season of “The X-Files,” which initially ran from 1993-2002.

Anderson said she was proud to be cast in the role of Dana Scully, which she considered a ground-breaking female character.

“I had the great good fortune of landing in Chris Carter’s television universe and the shoes of Dana Catherine Scully … a woman who wasn’t just the object of man’s desire, but a strong-willed, smart, brave woman who was career-driven and fiercely independent,” she said.

Anderson received outstanding lead actress in a drama series Emmy nominations from 1996-99, winning in 1997, for her portrayal of Scully.

Anderson received an outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie Emmy nomination in 2006 for her role as Lady Honoria Dedlock in the BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel “Bleak House,” which aired in the U.S. on the Public Broadcasting Service.

Anderson’s other television credits include the BBC adaptation of “War and Peace” and its crime drama “The Fall.” Anderson’s film credits include “The House of Mirth” and “The Last King of Scotland.”

Anderson appeared in nine productions on the London stage, receiving nominations for Olivier Awards, which honor excellence in professional theater in London, for her roles in “A Doll’s House” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Anderson co-authored three science fiction novels with Jeff Rovin, “A Vision of Fire,” “A Dream of Ice” and “The Sound of Seas” and the self-help guidebook for women with Jennifer Nadel, “WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere.”