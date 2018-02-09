HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring the legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida was unveiled Feb. 1 on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I am very moved,” Lollobrigida said. “I didn’t expect after so many years to be back here and to have all this love. I thank you with all my heart for all the love you’ve given to me. You’ve made my life very precious because of that.”

Lollobrigida recalled making the 1959 war movie “Never So Few” with Frank Sinatra.

“I remember they treated me like a queen,” Lollobrigida said. “I will never forget that.”

The ceremony coincided with Lollobrigida, 90, receiving the lifetime achievement award from the Filming on Italy festival.

Born Luigina Lollobrigida in Subiaco, Italy on July 4, 1927, she was a model and beauty pageant contestant in her youth. She finished third in the 1947 Miss Italia pageant.

Lollobrigida appeared in a series of European films in the early 1950s. Her first widely seen English language film was “Beat the Devil,” a comedy-adventure starring Humphrey Bogart released in 1953.

Lollobrigida won the first of her three David di Donatello Awards from L’accademia del Cinema Italiano as best actress in 1956 for “Beautiful but Dangerous.” She also won the award in 1963 for “Imperial Venus” and 1969 for “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.”

Lollobrigida worked with such actors as Errol Flynn (“Crossed Swords”), Bob Hope (“The Private Navy of Sgt. O’Farrell”) and Sean Connery (“Woman of Straw”). She made two films with Rock Hudson “Come September” and “Strange Bedfellows.”

Lollobrigida’s other memorable films include “Trapeze,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Solomon and Sheba” and “Hotel Paradiso.”