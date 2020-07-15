‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera’s body recovered from lake

HOLLYWOOD — “Glee” actress Naya Rivera’s death was ruled an accidental drowning July 14, one day after authorities recovered her body from Lake Piru in Ventura County, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Rivera, 33, had been missing since last July 8, when authorities found the boat she had rented on the lake with her son alone inside. The son confirmed that the two had gone swimming together. Afterward, Rivera placed him back onto the boat, before disappearing under the surface. It took five days to find Rivera’s body because of low visibility and other dangerous conditions.

Rivera began her acting career as a child after appearing on “The Arsenio Hall Show” in 1991. She went on to guest star in some of Hollywood’s most well-known television series like “Family Matters” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” She was best known for her character Santana Lopez on Fox’s Emmy Award-winning series “Glee.”

The actress is survived by her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4, her mother, Yolanda Rivera and father, George Rivera.