TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Griffith Observatory to host eclipse viewing

A solar eclipse, the natural phenomenon when the moon comes directly between the Earth and the sun, will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 21. In Los Angeles, about 70 percent of the sun will be in the moon’s shadow. (Courtesy photo)
A solar eclipse, the natural phenomenon when the moon comes directly between the Earth and the sun, will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 21. In Los Angeles, about 70 percent of the sun will be in the moon’s shadow. (Courtesy photo)

LOS ANGELES — Griffith Observatory officials are cautioning those planning to attend a free public viewing of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse to prepare for “very large crowds,” and to take all necessary precautions to protect their eyes from direct exposure to the sun.

The viewing event is from 9:05 a.m. to 11:44 a.m., the time of the eclipse.

People in Los Angeles will see a partial eclipse (the moon will cover almost 70 percent of the sun’s diameter and 62 percent of its area), while a total solar eclipse will be visible in a swath across the continental United States from the Oregon coast to South Carolina.

The observatory will have several solar telescopes available staffed by knowledgeable employees and local volunteers to provide safe viewing opportunities. Officials said they would also have special glasses available for purchase at the Stellar Emporium gift shop.

Visitors are also urged to wear a hat, sunscreen and walking shoes and to bring water, as they may need to walk a substantial distance uphill to get to the observatory with parking expected to be limited.

The Griffith Observatory will be one of six Southland sites hosting viewing parties for the partial solar eclipse Aug. 21 between 9 a.m. and noon. Those planning to view the eclipse at the observatory are urged to arrive early because parking will be limited. (Courtesy photo)

The Griffith Observatory will be one of six Southland sites hosting viewing parties for the partial solar eclipse Aug. 21 between 9 a.m. and noon. Those planning to view the eclipse at the observatory are urged to arrive early because parking will be limited. (Courtesy photo)

The Griffith Observatory is located at 2800 E. Observatory Road, at Griffith Park. If parking becomes full, vehicle access to the park via the Vermont Avenue and Fern Dell gates will be suspended. Visitors are encouraged to take the DASH Observatory bus from the Vermont/Sunset Red Line station, which will run earlier than usual that day.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is planning five other public viewing events of the eclipse in the Southland. They will be held at Glendale Community College, the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena, the Montebello Library and the California Science Center in Exposition Park.

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse will be visible throughout North America. The swath of yellow extending from Oregon east to the Carolinas and Georgia are where the eclipse will be a total eclipse, where the moon will cover all of the sun’s surface. In Los Angeles, the moon will only cover about 70 percent of the surface of the sun. (Courtesy photo)

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse will be visible throughout North America. The swath of yellow extending from Oregon east to the Carolinas and Georgia are where the eclipse will be a total eclipse, where the moon will cover all of the sun’s surface. In Los Angeles, the moon will only cover about 70 percent of the surface of the sun. (Courtesy photo)

The California Science Center will have two days of pre-eclipse activities from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20. The viewing party itself is from 9 to 11:45 a.m.

If Aug. 21 is overcast, viewing parties may be canceled.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has a website devoted to the eclipse. It can be visited at eclipse2017.nasa.gov.

The next solar eclipse visible in Los Angeles is expected to occur on Oct. 14, 2023.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

Sections

Services

Contact Us

The Los Angeles Independent

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720

Search