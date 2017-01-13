WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city began the final phase of construction at West Hollywood Park Jan. 3.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on the park’s South Lawn, that featured comments from City Manager Paul Arevalo, Mayor Lauren Meister members of the City Council and representatives from project architects LPA, Inc., landscape architects Rios Clementi Hale Studios and artist Philip K. Smith III, whose work will be featured in the new Robertson Gardens area of the park.

Phase two construction is anticipated to last for approximately three years. The plan features an Aquatic and Recreation Center with two rooftop swimming pools and a multi-sport court, small and large dog parks, expanded green spaces, new children’s playgrounds, and an AIDS Monument, which will be next to the West Hollywood Library and parking structure, which were completed in 2011 as part of Phase one.

West Hollywood Park will remain open throughout construction and every existing park facility will continue to be open until after each new improvement is completed and available.

During construction, fences will ensure safety in and around construction areas and large expanses of the park will remain open for use.

El Tovar Place and the adjacent surface public parking lot will be closed; however, the five-story public parking structure and library parking structure will remain open and accessible from the San Vicente Boulevard entrance.

The surface public parking lot off of Melrose Avenue, and the adjacent alley, may also be impacted by construction. The city and its partners in the project are working to minimize impacts on park users, on local residents, and surrounding businesses.

Information: (323) 848-6375.