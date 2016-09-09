HOLLYWOOD — Rock’s top-selling duo Daryl Hall and John Oates were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 2.

Music executive Jerry Greenberg and Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart were among those joining Hall and Oates at the ceremony in front of the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard.

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be part of the great sidewalk of fame,” Oates said. “L.A. has a really special place in my memories. We recorded three albums out here in the mid-70s. And it’s always been a blast to come out here, and the entertainment business and the entertainment fans are the best.”

Hall added, “We’re certainly in good company, that’s all I can say. I look around and, you know, some of my favorite people on Earth are not only musicians but actually, you guys know that I do television shows, that’s really something that I care a lot about,” Hall said. “You know, the early days of television, the pioneers of television, they’re represented here. People like Phil Silvers and Groucho Marx and Jackie Gleason, these are the people I feel like, ‘Wow, I’m part of this.’”

Hall and Oates formed their partnership in 1972, going on to record 21 albums, which have sold more than 80 million copies. They were recognized as rock’s all-time top selling duo in 1987 by the music industry trade organization the Recording Industry Association of America, a distinction they still hold.

From the mid-1970s to mid-1980s, they had six No. 1 singles — “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.”

Hall also wrote “Everytime You Go Away,” which Paul Young made a No. 1 hit in 1985.

Hall and Oates were among the artists performing on “We Are the World” and closed the Philadelphia portion of Live Aid, both in 1985. They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and the American Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005.

Since 2007, Hall has hosted the monthly web series and MTV Live show “Live From Daryl’s House,” which stemmed from his idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the Internet.”

Oates released his latest solo project in 2014, “Good Road to Follow,” a three-disc set of genre-specific extended play albums.

The ceremony came the day before Hall and Oates performed at the inaugural Blue Sun Music & Wine Festival on the Westlake Golf Course in Westlake Village.