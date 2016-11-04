WEST HOLLYWOOD — Only four arrests were reported in connection with the annual West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, touted as the world’s largest Halloween party, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Large crowds of people also gathered in Hollywood, where there were around 40 arrests, most of them alcohol-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

On Halloween night last year, three arrests were made in West Hollywood for alcohol-related violations, and there were no arrests in Hollywood.

In West Hollywood this year, people were for the most part well-behaved at the huge street party that began at 6 p.m. Monday along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard and continued into the early morning hours, with calls for law enforcement service being generally slower than previous years, authorities said.

Only four arrests were made, said the watch sergeant at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, and those arrests were related to drunken and disorderly conduct.

The grand celebration is known for party-goers’ creatively designed and often over-the-top costumes.

“West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is always so much fun,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “Every year I’m amazed at the creativity that people put in to their costumes for the festivities. Halloween on Santa Monica Boulevard brings together people from all over the region and it’s an incredible affirmation of our community’s inventiveness and originality. It’s part of what makes West Hollywood extraordinary.”

Meister put the cost of maintaining security at between $600,000 and $700,000.

The Carnaval began in 1987 and has grown annually, evolving into a Southland and national phenomenon.

The Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena New Year’s Day is the only event in Los Angeles that draws more people.

The Los Angeles Police Department staffed a joint command post with the Sheriff’s Department, said LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez, and officers with the LAPD’s Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau collaborated with sheriff’s personnel to help maintain order, said LAPD Deputy Chief Michael Downing.