WEST HOLLYWOOD — John Heilman was sworn in as mayor and John Duran was sworn in as mayor pro tem as the West Hollywood City Council reorganized May 15.

Heilman succeeds Lauren Meister, who served as mayor for the past year.

An oath of office ceremony was administered by City Clerk Yvonne Quarker. A brief City Council meeting took place followed by a community reception on the second floor of the library.

Heilman has served as a City Council member since the city was incorporated in 1984, except for a brief two-month period in 2015. He is one of the longest serving openly gay elected officials in the country.

A native of Cleveland, he is a graduate of Northwestern University and the Gould School of Law at USC. Heilman also earned master’s degrees in public administration and real estate development from the Price School of Public Policy at USC. He currently teaches law at the Southwestern Law School and at the University of Southern California Law School.

Duran has been a resident of West Hollywood since 1990 and an elected member of the City Council since 2001. He is a recognized national leader on HIV/AIDS issues and on LGBT equality.

Duran has a law degree from Western State University College of Law and a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Cal State Long Beach. He has been a lawyer in private practice since 1987.