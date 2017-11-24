HOLLYWOOD — Holiday lights will return to Hollywood Boulevard for the first time in four years, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Entertainment District announced Nov. 16.

The two organizations are planning a lighting ceremony on Monday at 6 p.m. at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The event will be emceed by Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber, and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell will also participate in the event.

“Some of Hollywood’s most iconic destinations will sparkle even brighter this holiday season thanks to the Bureau of Street Lighting, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and the Hollywood Property Owners Alliance,” O’Farrell said. “These seasonal lights will be sure to spread some holiday cheer for residents and visitors alike.”

The chamber and Hollywood Entertainment District said they have been working on the project since the beginning of July, and under their agreement the chamber is making the initial investment in purchasing the decorations and the entertainment district will handle the ongoing maintenance. The new lights will be permanent.

“We are pleased to bring even more glitter to Tinseltown this season with spectacular new lights,” said Kerry Morrison, executive director of the Hollywood Entertainment District. “Plus, with the addition of new permanent lighting, residents and visitors to Hollywood Boulevard will get a dose of Hollywood magic all year long.”

The decorations will be installed on both sides of Hollywood Boulevard between Vine Street and Highland Avenue, with 54 palm trees receiving permanent lighting, and each tree also getting RGB lamps installed under the crown that can light up the palm fronds with different colors depending on the holiday.

In addition to the lights, 27 city light poles will have holiday decorations. The tree lights will be kept up all year, while the decorations will be removed after New Year’s Day.

“We believe the decorations will make an enormous difference along the boulevard and will help to bring back a festive spirit,” Gubler said. “We are pleased to have been able to work with the Hollywood Entertainment District to bring back the decorations.”