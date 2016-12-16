HOLLYWOOD — After more than a week of street closures and the spectacle of a replica X-wing fighter being parked on Hollywood Boulevard, an array of stars walked the red carpet Dec. 10 for the eagerly anticipated premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

The premiere at the Pantages Theatre attracted a laundry list of talent, including much of the film’s cast, which includes Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Jimmy Smits, Ben Daniels and, of course, James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader.

The film is a prequel to the original film in the series, “Star Wars IV: A New Hope,” and follows the band of rebels that decides to steal plans for the Death Star, touching off the events that led audiences to the introduction of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia.

Streets in Hollywood began closing Dec. 5 to accommodate preparations for the premiere, with Hollywood Boulevard shut down between Ivar and Argyle avenues. The closures increased Dec. 9, with a stretch of Vine Street shut down that night.

A long tent covering the red carpet was constructed over the course of the week, but by Dec. 7, an X-wing fighter plane showed up on the boulevard, becoming a major attraction for camera-wielding tourists.