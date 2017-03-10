LOS ANGELES —The Hollywood stop for the FlyAway bus service to Los Angeles International Airport has been moved to Vine Street, just south of Hollywood Boulevard.

The new location is one-tenth of a mile from the previous stop and was necessitated by construction.

City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, whose district includes the FlyAway bus stop, said the “new location on Vine Street south of Hollywood Boulevard is in a prime location next to public parking and near the Hollywood Freeway.”

The FlyAway offers $8 one-way nonstop trips to LAX from a total of six locations around the Los Angeles area.

To commemorate the new Hollywood location, riders March 1 were being given FlyAway-branded canvas tote bags containing luggage tags and TSA-endorsed locks — while supplies lasted.

“Over the years, the FlyAway bus has become an indispensable resource for locals and visitors alike looking for convenient ways to travel to and from LAX,” said Los Angeles World Airports Deputy Executive Director for External Affairs Trevor Daley. “While the location is changing, the bus schedule between the new stop and LAX will stay the same.”

Buses depart from the Hollywood bus stop to LAX every hour from 5:15 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Buses depart LAX Terminal 1 to Hollywood every hour from 6:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

The Hollywood FlyAway route served 86,123 passengers during 2016. Under new management, its on-time performance was greater than 99.5 percent for the period from July 2016 to January 2017, which accounted for a total of 7,310 trips.

In addition to the Hollywood location, FlyAway service is available at five other locations: in Long Beach, the MTA Orange Line (Van Nuys Lake Balboa area), Union Station, Van Nuys and Westwood.