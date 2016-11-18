HOLLYWOOD — One of the city’s busiest intersections has seen significant safety benefits one year after the installation of a pedestrian safety improvement, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the city Department of Transportation announced Nov. 14.

The Department of Transportation said there have been zero pedestrian collisions since a new scramble crosswalk was installed at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The special crossing system allows everyone to enter the roadway from each corner, in all directions, including diagonally, at the same time.

“The Hollywood Scramble has created a safer environment and has enhanced the pedestrian experience at one of the most iconic intersections in all of Los Angeles,” O’Farrell said. “I want to thank the Department of Transportation for working with my office and neighborhood stakeholders to improve the environment, and for keeping residents and visitors alike out of harm’s way.”

According to Department of Transportation data, there were eight incidents involving pedestrian and cars at the intersection between 2009 to 2015.

The scramble crosswalk cost about $100,000 to install.

“We are proud of the results at Hollywood and Highland,” said Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the Department of Transportation. “Since the installation one year ago, no one walking or biking has been injured. Simple changes can save a life.”

City officials have conducted outreach over the past year to educate the public on the installation, raise awareness with drivers and show people how to safely cross the street on foot or bicycle, as well as navigate the intersection by car.

Users are encouraged to spread the word about this safety feature on social media using the hash tag #HollywoodScramble.