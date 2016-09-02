HOLLYWOOD — Local residents who enjoy recreation at the Hollywood Pool can take advantage of the pool for an additional month after City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell secured funding for an extension of the pool hours on weekends from 1-5 p.m. through Oct. 1.

The pool season was originally scheduled to close after the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

“This is the second year that my office has partnered with the [Recreation and Parks] Department to provide even greater accessibility as the days of summer wind down,” said O’Farrell, who is also chair of the City Council’s Arts, Parks, and L.A. River Committee. “The pool facility is becoming a point of pride for the community, and I am proud of our efforts to provide even more recreational opportunities to this part of my district.”

The entire cost to keep the pool open is $12,000, which accounts for staffing, utilities, maintenance and supervision.

“The Department of Recreation and Parks is excited to work with Councilmember O’Farrell to extend the Hollywood Pool swim season for a second year in a row,” said Michael A. Shull, general manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks. “This beautiful facility was renovated just last year and we hope that the community continues to enjoy its amenities through Oct. 1.”

The facility was renovated in 2015 using Proposition K funds. The Hollywood Pool also includes a water slide, three shaded bleachers, a new lifeguard chair, and landscaping.

Recreational swimming hours after Labor Day will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. The general admission cost is $3.50 for adults ages 18-64, $1 for children under 17 and seniors 65 and older.

For information, call the pool office at (323) 460-7030, or visit www.laparks.org.