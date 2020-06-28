Entertainment Hollywood

Hollywood Walk of Fame announces 2021 class

HOLLYWOOD — Josh Brolin, Courteney Cox, Jenifer Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, the Judds, Kelly Clarkson and Don McLean are among the celebrities who have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2021 was chosen by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selection panel, based on hundreds of nominations sent to the committee.

“The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” committee chair Ellen K said in a statement.

“The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

Being selected to receive a star does not automatically mean a person will actually get one. People who are chosen have two years to schedule a ceremony, after which the selection expires.

Members of the latest Walk of Fame Class are:

MOTION PICTURES: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

TELEVISION: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

RECORDING: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (posthumous).

LIVE THEATER/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (posthumous) and August Wilson (posthumous).

And RADIO: Big Boy.

