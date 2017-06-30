HOLLYWOOD — “Star Wars” hero Mark Hamill, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, “X-Files” alum Gillian Anderson and the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin were among the celebrities named June 22 to the latest class of honorees eligible to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the 34 honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominees submitted to the chamber’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee.

“The committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” said television producer Vin Di Bona, chair of the 2017 selection committee. “As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever.”

In the category of motion pictures, the honorees are Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Hamill, Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana.

For television, the honorees are Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and Irwin.

Honorees in the recording category are Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

KLOS personality Steve Jones was chosen in the radio category, while live theater/live performance honorees are Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the late Bernie Mac.

Being chosen by the committee does not automatically mean the honorees will receive a star on the Walk of Fame. People who are chosen have two years to schedule their star ceremonies — and pay the required fees — before their selections expire.