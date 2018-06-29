HOLLYWOOD — “Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o, Emmy Award-winning chef Guy Fieri, pop icon P!nk and comedian Cedric the Entertainer were among the celebrities named June 25 to the latest class of honorees eligible to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 31 honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominees submitted to the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

In the category of motion pictures, the honorees are Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Nyong’o, Tyler Perry and Gena Rowlands.

For television, the honorees are Alvin and the Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest and Julia Child (posthumously).

Honorees in the recording category are Michael Buble, Cypress Hill, the Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley and Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris and Jackie Wilson (posthumously).

Live theater/live performance honorees are Idina Menzel, Cedric the Entertainer, Judith Light and Paul Sorvino.

Being chosen by the committee does not automatically mean the honorees will receive a star on the Walk of Fame. People who are chosen have two years to schedule their star ceremonies — and pay the required fees — before their selections expire.