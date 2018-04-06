LOS ANGELES — Author Services Inc. and Galaxy Press will present “Magic and Wizardry,” the 34th annual L. Ron Hubbard Gala Achievement Awards April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the MacArthur, 607 S. Park View St.

The annual awards program celebrates the winners of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests, honoring 12 writers and 12 illustrators from around the world for their excellence in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.

Joni Labaqui, director of the contests for Author Services, said, “Author Services, Inc. will present awards to 24 science fiction and fantasy writers and illustrators of the future that have been chosen as winners of the 34th annual contests adjudicated by world renowned science fiction and fantasy writer and illustrator judges.”

One grand prize writer winner and one grand prize illustrator winner will be selected from a field of 12. The contests promote the arts welcoming diversity, ethnicity, creativity and equality, with no age limits.

The theme for this year’s awards show is “Magic and Wizardry.”

The opening of the show will feature magician-illusionist Joel Meyers and hypnotist-mentalist Spidey performing spellbinding illusions.

John Goodwin, president and publisher of Galaxy Press, publishers of the fiction works of author L. Ron Hubbard, said, “This year’s L. Ron Hubbard Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Larry Elmore, the renowned fantasy and science fiction illustrator, whose career has spanned 40 years.”

Elmore has been creating fantasy and science fiction art for more than 40 years. He started freelancing and was published in a few magazines, including “Heavy Metal” and “National Lampoon.”

From 1981 to 1987 he worked for TSR Inc., the company that produced the role playing game “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Since 1987, Elmore has been working as a freelance illustrator, creating covers for comics, computer games, magazines, fantasy and science fiction books and many other projects.

“We will also have a special in memoriam section of the show remembering two of our esteemed contest judges over the years, Jerry Pournelle and Yoji Kondo, who passed away recently, during which actress Judy Norton will sing,” Goodwin said.

Nominated for the writing award this year are Janey Bell of Chicago; Eneasz Brodski of Lakewood, Colorado; Erik Bundy of Tyron, North Carolina; Erin Cairns of Grapevine, Texas; Vida Cruz of Quezon City, Philippines; Jonathan Ficke of Waukesha, Wisconsin; Amy Henrie Gillett of Katy, Texas; Diana Hart of Kent, Washington; Cole Hehr of Norman, Oklahoma; N.R.M. Roshak of Ottawa, Canada; Darci Stone of Orem, Utah; and Jeremy TeGrotenhuis of Spokane, Washington.

Nominated for the illustrating award are Bruce Brenneise of Seattle; Adar Darnov of Marlboro, New Jersey; Quintin Gleim of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Alana Fletcher of Morrisville, Vermont; Duncan Halleck of Brussels, Belgium; Anthony Moravian of Brooklyn, New York; Maksym Polishchuk of Roundlake, Illinois; Jazmen Richardson of Sarasota, Florida; Reyna Rochin of Atlanta; Brenda Rodriguez of Indianapolis; Kyna Tek of Gilbert, Arizona; and Sidney Lugo of Boston.

The writer and illustrator of the year each win $5,000.

L.Ron Hubbard began the award show in 1984 to provide a means for aspiring writers and illustrators to get recognition.

The 392 past winners of the writing contest have published 1,150 novels and 4,450 short stories. The contests have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers.

Collectively, the winners of the contests have sold more than 53 million books over the years.

The 322 past winners of the illustrating contest have produced more than 4,500 illustrations, 356 comic books, graced 594 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 36 television shows and 46 major movies.

This year’s awards show will be simultaneously broadcast to a worldwide audience via the internet. Streaming will be live beginning at 6:30 p.m. from www.writersofthefuture.com, where a link will be set up.

Admission to the formal affair is free but RSVPs are required and can be made by (323) 466-3310 or (800) 624-7907. Parking is $8.