TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Investigators seek WeHo jewelry store burglar

A surveillance camera caught this suspected jewelry store burglar in action earlier this month. The thief got away with $100,000 in jewelry from a Beverly Boulevard store. (Courtesy photo)
A surveillance camera caught this suspected jewelry store burglar in action earlier this month. The thief got away with $100,000 in jewelry from a Beverly Boulevard store. (Courtesy photo)

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Sheriff’s investigators are seeking to track down a man who stole jewelry worth about $100,000 earlier this month during a burglary at a local jewelry store.

The suspect, who was recorded by a surveillance camera, entered the store in the 8700 block of Beverly Boulevard about 10:05 p.m. on April 6, according to Sgt. Jeff Bishop of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

Investigators believe the suspect, described only as a white male adult, attempted to make entry into the same store two days before the burglary, Bishop said.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or the suspect is urged to call Detective Greg Boagni at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

Sections

Services

Contact Us

The Los Angeles Independent

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720

Search