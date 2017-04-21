WEST HOLLYWOOD — Sheriff’s investigators are seeking to track down a man who stole jewelry worth about $100,000 earlier this month during a burglary at a local jewelry store.

The suspect, who was recorded by a surveillance camera, entered the store in the 8700 block of Beverly Boulevard about 10:05 p.m. on April 6, according to Sgt. Jeff Bishop of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

Investigators believe the suspect, described only as a white male adult, attempted to make entry into the same store two days before the burglary, Bishop said.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or the suspect is urged to call Detective Greg Boagni at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.