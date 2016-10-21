A change in family situation, like getting married or having kids, can cause some people to rethink their living arrangements. In fact, 8% of home buyers choose to move into a new home for just this reason. While the process of moving, finding a new job, and adjusting to a brand new area may be stressful and overwhelming, in many cases, it is the best choice. Actor J.K. Simmons was working in theater before making the switch to television and film. Prior to his well-known roles as Vern Schillinger on HBO’s “Oz,” and as Fletcher in “Whiplash” (for which he won an Oscar) Simmons performed in productions of “Birds of Paradise,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Das Barbecii,” and more. Simmons was living in New York City with his wife, actress Michelle Schumacher, and two small children when he was offered a part in a compelling play that would require him being at work six nights per week. He had a very hard decision to make. “There was no reason not to do [the play] except for the fact that I had a little baby and a three-year-old who wanted their daddy and wanted to get tucked in,” said Simmons. Instead of taking the role, the family moved to Los Angeles, where Simmons would become a highly respected television and film actor. His work schedule in Hollywood was much more flexible than it was in the New York theater circuit. When it comes to being a dad, Simmons said his favorite part was reading to his children, Joe and Olivia. He said that both children enjoyed this time as well. Both would still allow their father to read to them when they grew old enough to read themselves. Joe and Olivia are both in their teens now and will soon be getting ready to head to college. With an empty nest in the foreseeable future, Simmons and Schumacher are entertaining the thought of moving back to the East Coast. Simmons says that thinking of becoming an empty-nester is “heartbreaking,” but says his relationship with his children will continue to evolve. “It’s not like you ever stop being the mom or the dad.” Simmons’s newest film is “The Accountant,” co-starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow.