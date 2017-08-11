HOLLYWOOD — Jeffrey Tambor, known for his roles on the television comedies “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Arrested Development” and “Transparent,” became the latest honoree on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Aug. 8.

The ceremony for Tambor was the second consecutive star ceremony honoring a cast member of “Arrested Development,” which ran on Fox 2003-06 with a fourth season streamed on Netflix in 2013. Jason Bateman, who portrayed the son of Tambor’s character, received a Walk of Fame star on July 26.

Speaking to the crowd gathered in front of Iguana Vintage Clothing at 6320 Hollywood Blvd., Tambor reveled in the fact his star is located next to that of Humphrey Bogart, whose films he would watch as a boy by sneaking into a theater in San Francisco.

“I watched Humphrey Bogart, and I watched Ernest Borgnine and I watched Charles Laughton,” Tambor said. “And I said, ‘Oh, you don’t have to be handsome to be an actor. You just have to be a good actor.’ And Mr. Bogart, who I’m going to be next to, was a huge inspiration.”

Tambor said his father once brought him and his brother to visit Hollywood Boulevard and Television City, where he met Red Skelton’s producer.

“Red Skelton was my hero, do you understand? And here we are today. And I think this is why the higher power, God, if you will, has made a circle.”

Tambor received Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 2015 and 2016 for his portrayal of retired college professor Mort Pfefferman, who comes out as transgender, on the Amazon comedy “Transparent.” He is nominated again in that category for the Sept. 17 Primetime Emmys.

Tambor received four supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy nominations for his portrayal of sidekick Hank Kingsley on the 1992-98 HBO series “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Tambor also received two Emmy nods in the category for his work on “Arrested Development,” the first for portraying family patriarch George Bluth Sr. and the second for playing both that character and his identical twin Oscar.

Tambor’s other television credits include a supporting role on the 1979-80 ABC comedy “The Ropers;” the starring role in the 1986 ABC comedy “Mr. Sunshine;” a recurring role on the 1981-87 NBC police drama “Hill Street Blues;” and guest-starring appearances on “M.A.S.H.” “Taxi,” “The Golden Girls” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Tambor’s film credits include “And Justice for All,” “Meet Joe Black,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “City Slickers,” “Miss Congeniality,” all three “The Hangover” movies and both “Hellboy” films.