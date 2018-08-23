HOLLYWOOD — Golden Globe-winning actress Jennifer Garner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Aug. 20, 18 days before the release of her latest film, “Peppermint.”

Garner thanked her friends, fellow actors and supporters during the ceremony in front of the Miniso store on Hollywood Boulevard. She thanked her parents for “caring more about who my sisters and I are than what we do.”

Garner said she wonders what people will think when they walk over her star in 50 years.

“The idea of being remembered, I guess, is what this star is all about, although it’s only a reflection of the thing that matters, which is our work,” she said. “That’s what we truly hope outlasts us.

“Everything we put on film I think is our way of saying we were here, that we played some part. It’s our hedge against time and fading memory. And now until it is jackhammered out, I have this thing in concrete and I am grateful for that.”

Actors Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston and actress Judy Greer were among those who spoke at the ceremony. Carell co-starred with Garner in the 2014 family comedy “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

Greer appeared with Garner in the 2004 fantasy comedy-romance “13 Going on 30” and the 2014 comedy-drama dealing with online addiction, “Men, Women & Children” and directed her in the 2017 comedy, “A Happening of Monumental Proportions.” Cranston and Garner co-starred in last year’s drama “Wakefield.”

Garner’s resume also includes roles in films as “Daredevil,” “Juno,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Love Simon.”

In “Peppermint,” which is scheduled to be released Sept. 7, Garner portrays a woman who becomes a vigilante after her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting by members of a cartel.

Born April 17, 1972, in Houston, Garner and her family moved to Charleston, West Virginia, when she was 3 years old.

Garner went on to participate in musicals at the local community theater, the Charleston Light Opera Guild, taking piano, singing and ballet lessons and playing saxophone in the George Washington High School Marching Band.

Garner graduated from Ohio’s Denison University in 1994. She made her television debut in the 1995 NBC miniseries about Russia in 1917, “Danielle Steel’s Zoya.”

Following several additional television appearances, Garner made her feature film debut in the 1997 romantic drama “Washington Square.”

Garner got her first series regular role in 1998 in the Fox drama “Significant Others,” which was canceled after three episodes. In 1999, she was cast in another Fox drama, “Time of Your Life,” which ran for one season.

In 2001, Garner got the role that catapulted her to fame, CIA agent Sydney Bristow in “Alias.” During its five-season run on ABC, Garner received Golden Globe and Screen Actors awards and four outstanding lead actress in a drama Emmy nominations.

Garner will return to television in the HBO comedy “Camping,” set to premiere Oct. 14.